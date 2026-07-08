5,679 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Bought by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,679 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 271.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC issued a Street-high $200 price target on Intel, arguing that AI server CPUs and the foundry business could drive materially stronger earnings than current forecasts suggest. HSBC Just Issued Wall Street’s Boldest Call on Intel Stock

HSBC issued a Street-high $200 price target on Intel, arguing that AI server CPUs and the foundry business could drive materially stronger earnings than current forecasts suggest. Positive Sentiment: Another bullish note highlighted Intel’s turnaround story, citing improving AI-related demand and foundry momentum as reasons the stock could keep rising. Intel vs. AMD: Goldman Sachs Analyst Thinks the Answer Is Clear

Another bullish note highlighted Intel’s turnaround story, citing improving AI-related demand and foundry momentum as reasons the stock could keep rising. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary said Intel’s 18A manufacturing node is progressing, with yield issues easing and production scaling, which could support future foundry wins and margins. Intel Corporation stock page

Recent commentary said Intel’s 18A manufacturing node is progressing, with yield issues easing and production scaling, which could support future foundry wins and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Intel is approaching its July 23 earnings report, and the market is likely positioning ahead of that event as investors look for proof that recent pricing actions and foundry execution are translating into revenue and margin improvement.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $135.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $554.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.05 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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