57,200 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell reported strong cash generation, with first-quarter fiscal 2027 operating cash flow nearly doubling to a record $638.8 million, supporting the view that AI and data-center demand are translating into real financial performance.

Marvell reported strong cash generation, with first-quarter fiscal 2027 operating cash flow nearly doubling to a record $638.8 million, supporting the view that AI and data-center demand are translating into real financial performance. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage remained constructive, including BofA raising its price target on MRVL to $365 from $240 while keeping a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish long-term sentiment around AI-chip exposure.

Recent analyst coverage remained constructive, including BofA raising its price target on MRVL to $365 from $240 while keeping a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish long-term sentiment around AI-chip exposure. Positive Sentiment: Technical commentary said MRVL broke above its 20-day moving average, which traders often read as a short-term bullish signal. Article Title

Technical commentary said MRVL broke above its 20-day moving average, which traders often read as a short-term bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, which is modest and unlikely to materially change the investment thesis. Article Title

Marvell also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, which is modest and unlikely to materially change the investment thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed MRVL as still having upside potential after its strong year-to-date move, but also noted that valuation is becoming harder to justify versus peers like Broadcom. Article Title

Several articles framed MRVL as still having upside potential after its strong year-to-date move, but also noted that valuation is becoming harder to justify versus peers like Broadcom. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary said Wall Street is dumping some of the biggest AI winners as tech sentiment weakens, which is pressuring Marvell along with other high-momentum semiconductor names. Article Title

Market commentary said Wall Street is dumping some of the biggest AI winners as tech sentiment weakens, which is pressuring Marvell along with other high-momentum semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Investors also appeared cautious after Barron’s highlighted that Marvell’s new CFO, Dan Durn, sold stock in his first open-market transaction since joining the company, adding to concerns that the AI rally may be overheating. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $190.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.68.

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Marvell Technology Trading Down 5.2%

MRVL opened at $266.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.29. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $216.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,127 shares of company stock worth $25,874,325. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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