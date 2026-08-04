57,710 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 403.4% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 36,208 shares of the company's stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the company's stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company's stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.9%

SFM opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $885,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,149,159.20. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,904 shares of company stock worth $3,840,572. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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