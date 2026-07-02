5,806 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Acquired by Vertrix Wealth Management LLC

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,806 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,406,844,000 after buying an additional 2,423,706 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $770,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,309,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $605.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:TMO opened at $513.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.36 and a 1-year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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