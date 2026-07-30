59,061 Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX Purchased by Stempoint Capital LP

Stempoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 23.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,575,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $960,231,000 after buying an additional 3,188,687 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,958 shares of the company's stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 60,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Vaxcyte from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

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Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 22,461 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $1,179,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 474,703 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,907.50. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 104,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,979,745.60. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 93,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

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