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59,226 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Bought by SG Trading Solutions LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • SG Trading Solutions LLC disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Amazon, buying 59,226 shares worth about $13.7 million. The position now ranks as the firm’s 7th largest holding and represents about 3.2% of its portfolio.
  • Institutional interest in Amazon remains strong, with hedge funds and asset managers owning 72.2% of the stock. The article highlights several large recent purchases and increases by major investors such as Norges Bank and J. Stern & Co. LLP.
  • Wall Street sentiment stays bullish: 57 analysts rate Amazon a Buy, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.78. The company also reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,226 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $13,671,000. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of SG Trading Solutions LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in Amazon.com by 879.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.39 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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