5,958 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Bought by Worthington Financial Partners LLC

Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,958 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $210.69 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.03 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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