5AM Venture Management LLC Buys 90,000 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. $TYRA

5AM Venture Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,298 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Tyra Biosciences makes up about 8.5% of 5AM Venture Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 5AM Venture Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Tyra Biosciences worth $27,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company's stock worth $47,216,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,818 shares of the company's stock worth $54,337,000 after buying an additional 923,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,185 shares of the company's stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 118,492 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 944,257 shares of the company's stock worth $24,825,000 after buying an additional 247,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 45.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,585 shares of the company's stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 263,199 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 14,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $528,486.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,043,700.07. This represents a 33.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TYRA shares. JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $40.65.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences NASDAQ: TYRA is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tyra Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyra Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Tyra Biosciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here