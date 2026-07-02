6,040 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Acquired by Vertrix Wealth Management LLC

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Weiss Ratings cut Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.61.

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Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of BA stock opened at $218.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $223.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.95. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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