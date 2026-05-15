61,534 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,534 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 49,774 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and outlined a longer-term plan for 4% to 6% annual adjusted revenue growth from 2026 to 2029, with adjusted operating margins expected to exceed 37% by 2029 and EPS topping $12.00 in 2029.

Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and outlined a longer-term plan for 4% to 6% annual adjusted revenue growth from 2026 to 2029, with adjusted operating margins expected to exceed 37% by 2029 and EPS topping $12.00 in 2029. Positive Sentiment: The company launched agentOS and announced a collaboration with OpenAI, signaling a push into agentic AI for banks that could improve efficiency for customers and open new product opportunities.

The company launched and announced a collaboration with OpenAI, signaling a push into agentic AI for banks that could improve efficiency for customers and open new product opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized the “One Fiserv” strategy, which is aimed at driving durable growth, stronger cash generation, and disciplined capital allocation, helping restore confidence in the turnaround narrative.

Management emphasized the “One Fiserv” strategy, which is aimed at driving durable growth, stronger cash generation, and disciplined capital allocation, helping restore confidence in the turnaround narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Fiserv also announced a joint venture with Bridgeport Partners for its ATM Managed Services, Cash & Logistics, and MoneyPass businesses, a move that may unlock value but still needs regulatory approval and closing conditions.

Fiserv also announced a joint venture with Bridgeport Partners for its ATM Managed Services, Cash & Logistics, and MoneyPass businesses, a move that may unlock value but still needs regulatory approval and closing conditions. Negative Sentiment: The 2026 outlook still calls for only 1% to 3% adjusted and organic revenue growth, which suggests near-term growth remains modest despite the more optimistic multi-year targets.

The 2026 outlook still calls for only 1% to 3% adjusted and organic revenue growth, which suggests near-term growth remains modest despite the more optimistic multi-year targets. Negative Sentiment: A recent analyst price-target cut to $40 from Rothschild & Co Redburn reflects lingering skepticism about the stock’s near-term recovery.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $190.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FISV

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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