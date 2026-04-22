61,789 Shares in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Bought by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Novem Group lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. HSBC boosted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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