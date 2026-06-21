62,160 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Acquired by Purpose Unlimited Inc.

Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $3,776,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after acquiring an additional 147,701 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $351.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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