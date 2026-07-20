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626,958 Shares in Icon Plc $ICLR Purchased by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Icon logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sound Shore Management bought 626,958 shares of Icon Plc in the first quarter, a stake valued at about $69.4 million and representing 0.78% of the company.
  • Institutional ownership in Icon remains very high, with 95.61% of shares held by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • Analysts are mixed but generally constructive: several firms raised price targets, and the stock now has a consensus Hold rating with an average target price of $173.19.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 626,958 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $69,379,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.78% of Icon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in Icon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Icon in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 658 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Price Performance

Shares of Icon stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is $146.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $211.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Icon from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Icon from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Icon from $164.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Icon from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICLR

About Icon

(Free Report)

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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