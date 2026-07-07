6,313 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Bought by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,313 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,581.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $54,838,000 after buying an additional 218,200 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $283.82. 314,446 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,814. The firm has a market cap of $168.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.36. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $286.89.

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Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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