63,800 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,120,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.05% of Jacobs Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,493,764.43. This trade represents a 3.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:J opened at $127.80 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.68 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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