6,400 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 136,564 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,416 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,484 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of EAT stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.30 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.69.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 123.22% and a net margin of 8.07%.Brinker International's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EAT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brinker International from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brinker International from $189.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

Further Reading

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