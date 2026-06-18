6,404 Shares in The Progressive Corporation $PGR Acquired by City National Bank of Florida MSD

City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,404 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Progressive makes up 1.0% of City National Bank of Florida MSD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.8% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 12.0% during the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $204.64 on Thursday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $189.20 and a 52 week high of $267.92. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $199.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is 2.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Progressive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 price objective on Progressive in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $238.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,000. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,227. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Progressive

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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