644,785 Shares in Herbalife Ltd $HLF Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 644,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,491,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Herbalife at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth about $1,795,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Herbalife by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 141,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Herbalife by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,795 shares of the company's stock worth $38,225,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth $2,636,000.

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Herbalife Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Herbalife Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Herbalife from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLF

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, COO Troy Hicks sold 38,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $496,214.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,062 shares in the company, valued at $117,171.66. This trade represents a 80.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Lamberti sold 134,982 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $494,424. The trade was a 78.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 191,296 shares of company stock worth $2,551,678 in the last three months. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. NYSE: HLF operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

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