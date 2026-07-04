6,478 Shares in Sanmina Corporation $SANM Bought by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,478 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,240 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $400,273,000 after purchasing an additional 481,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,023 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $244,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,529 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Sanmina by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 762,365 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $98,833,000 after purchasing an additional 278,465 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,369 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $109,907,000 after purchasing an additional 108,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,179.52. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph G. Licata, Jr. sold 26,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total value of $5,606,011.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,868,533.27. This represents a 48.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $219.77 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $240.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $288.68. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company's revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanmina

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Further Reading

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