64,877 Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,797 shares of the company's stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the company's stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,313 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company's stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.00.

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Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $41.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $66.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.44 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ryan Specialty's payout ratio is 67.53%.

Ryan Specialty declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 117,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,146,524.28. This trade represents a 6.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan purchased 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 13,817,859 shares in the company, valued at $449,080,417.50. This trade represents a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 130,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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