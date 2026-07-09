6,560 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU Bought by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,560 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $168.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.78. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kaiser Aluminum

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, SVP Iulian Gheorghe sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.22, for a total value of $30,488.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $774,930.56. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Grimley sold 1,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $261,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $785,218.56. This trade represents a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 71,731 shares of company stock worth $12,529,097 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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