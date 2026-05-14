6,561 Shares in McDonald's Corporation $MCD Bought by Rayburn West Financial Services LLC

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,561 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. McDonald's comprises about 1.2% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,029,572 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $312,877,000 after buying an additional 51,039 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,533,015 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $465,868,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's in the third quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 12.3% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 15,956 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $275.56 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $306.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.47. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $271.98 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s announced a landmark stadium naming-rights deal with the Chicago Fire, branding the new venue “McDonald’s Park.” The partnership expands brand visibility, includes a new flagship restaurant, and supports youth soccer and community programs, which could help long-term brand strength. McDonald's and Chicago Fire Football Club Announce Landmark Stadium Naming Rights Partnership

McDonald’s announced a landmark stadium naming-rights deal with the Chicago Fire, branding the new venue “McDonald’s Park.” The partnership expands brand visibility, includes a new flagship restaurant, and supports youth soccer and community programs, which could help long-term brand strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports highlighted McDonald’s recent first-quarter beat and noted that analysts still see the company as a strong blue-chip dividend name, even after RBC trimmed its price target. This supports the view that the business remains fundamentally solid, but the market is still cautious on near-term upside. RBC Capital Trims Price Target on McDonald’s (MCD) Despite Better-than-Expected Q1

Several reports highlighted McDonald’s recent first-quarter beat and noted that analysts still see the company as a strong blue-chip dividend name, even after RBC trimmed its price target. This supports the view that the business remains fundamentally solid, but the market is still cautious on near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage focused on McDonald’s pricing, breakfast promotions, and broader restaurant-stock trends, which may influence consumer perception but do not appear to be immediate stock catalysts.

Other coverage focused on McDonald’s pricing, breakfast promotions, and broader restaurant-stock trends, which may influence consumer perception but do not appear to be immediate stock catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investors are weighing worries that rising gas prices could squeeze consumers and reduce fast-food visits, adding pressure to McDonald’s shares after the recent earnings report. McDonald's Stock Hits 52-Week Lows: High Gas Prices Could Make Things Worse

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald's has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total transaction of $8,764,097.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,638,066. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 38,395 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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