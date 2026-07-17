6,603 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. $R Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,603 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 522.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 45.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $273.24 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.67 and a 52 week high of $284.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded Ryder System to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on R

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

See Also

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