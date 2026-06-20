6,617 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Acquired by Titan Investment Management LLC

Titan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,617 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.0% of Titan Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $26,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $765.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $840.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $840.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.83, for a total transaction of $4,769,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $251,641.62. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,195 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.84, for a total transaction of $5,589,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,978.24. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,568 shares of company stock worth $25,057,365. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $577.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $621.27 and a 200-day moving average of $634.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.26 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The business had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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