67,830 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Purchased by Meiji Yasuda America Inc

Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,830 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $5,542,000. Uber Technologies makes up 1.3% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue Uber is still one of the better stocks to own, pointing to its maturing platform, improving fundamentals, and potential upside from autonomous ride-hailing rather than disruption from it. Article Title

Several recent pieces argue Uber is still one of the better stocks to own, pointing to its maturing platform, improving fundamentals, and potential upside from autonomous ride-hailing rather than disruption from it. Positive Sentiment: Uber also announced a major financing partnership with Banco Santander to create a €1 billion platform for European fleet operators, which could help expand supply and support growth in key international markets. Article Title

Uber also announced a major financing partnership with Banco Santander to create a €1 billion platform for European fleet operators, which could help expand supply and support growth in key international markets. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was helped by commentary that Uber’s self-driving investments could strengthen its long-term position, with reports highlighting robotaxi tests in Europe and the company’s commitment to autonomous technology. Article Title

Investor sentiment was helped by commentary that Uber’s self-driving investments could strengthen its long-term position, with reports highlighting robotaxi tests in Europe and the company’s commitment to autonomous technology. Neutral Sentiment: Uber reported in a recent market recap that its latest quarter beat EPS expectations but missed on revenue, while guidance for the next quarter was reasonably solid; this keeps the earnings picture mixed but not alarming for investors.

Uber reported in a recent market recap that its latest quarter beat EPS expectations but missed on revenue, while guidance for the next quarter was reasonably solid; this keeps the earnings picture mixed but not alarming for investors. Negative Sentiment: Uber filed suit against New York City over a new driver-retention rule, arguing it weakens safety controls and harms the platform’s ability to deactivate problematic drivers. The case introduces legal and regulatory uncertainty for the core ride-hailing business. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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