6,800 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Acquired by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 1.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.41.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DASH

More DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash unveiled “Ask DoorDash,” a conversational AI search and ordering tool that lets users find meals and groceries with natural-language prompts instead of traditional keyword searches, which could improve engagement and conversion. DoorDash Debuts Conversational AI to Streamline Search

DoorDash unveiled “Ask DoorDash,” a conversational AI search and ordering tool that lets users find meals and groceries with natural-language prompts instead of traditional keyword searches, which could improve engagement and conversion. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted the same AI rollout, including features that let customers order food and groceries using prompts or photos, adding ingredients from recipe links, and even book restaurant reservations, reinforcing the view that DoorDash is expanding beyond basic delivery into an AI-powered commerce platform. DoorDash's new AI chatbot lets you order with prompts and photos

Several reports highlighted the same AI rollout, including features that let customers order food and groceries using prompts or photos, adding ingredients from recipe links, and even book restaurant reservations, reinforcing the view that DoorDash is expanding beyond basic delivery into an AI-powered commerce platform. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces on the stock suggested bullish investors still see DoorDash as attractive despite a premium valuation, but these articles were more opinion-based than market-moving fundamentals. Is DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Commentary pieces on the stock suggested bullish investors still see DoorDash as attractive despite a premium valuation, but these articles were more opinion-based than market-moving fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market coverage compared DoorDash with other internet stocks, but it did not add a clear new catalyst for the shares. How is DoorDash's stock performance compared to other internet stocks?

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $410,563.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,106 shares in the company, valued at $12,599,006.04. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at $20,615,850.64. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640 in the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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