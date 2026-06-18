683 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 517,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,796,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,648,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $149,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,098 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,601,576 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,097 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 144,850 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 673.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 17,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Graphic Packaging

Here are the key news stories impacting Graphic Packaging this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company's 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Graphic Packaging's payout ratio is 47.83%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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