683 Capital Management LLC Takes $17.47 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $17,466,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 0.8% of 683 Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,619.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 27,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,596,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,922.56. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $593,434. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:BDX opened at $141.58 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average is $172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here