69,513 Shares in Vale S.A. $VALE Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,513 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 4.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vale by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,613 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vale news, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap acquired 12,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $209,268.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,268.90. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia bought 10,464 shares of Vale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $168,575.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $168,575.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vale from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.02.

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Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.42). Vale had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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