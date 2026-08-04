70,097 Shares in CAE Inc $CAE Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,097 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,157,988 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $461,107,000 after acquiring an additional 168,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,797 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $406,923,000 after purchasing an additional 229,270 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,422,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $316,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in CAE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,909,738 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $231,350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in CAE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,441,338 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $165,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company's stock.

Get CAE alerts: Sign Up

CAE Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. CAE Inc has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $924.83 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.45%. CAE's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered CAE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CAE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAE wasn't on the list.

While CAE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here