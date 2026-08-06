7,056 Shares in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $186.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ATO opened at $172.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $155.56 and a 52 week high of $192.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 27.58%.The company had revenue of $879.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $909.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

Atmos Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Atmos Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Atmos Energy earned $1.43 per diluted share , exceeding the $1.34-$1.35 analyst consensus and rising from $1.16 a year earlier. Fiscal-year-to-date earnings reached $7.33 per share on $1.2 billion of net income. Atmos Energy Q3 earnings article

Atmos Energy earned , exceeding the $1.34-$1.35 analyst consensus and rising from $1.16 a year earlier. Fiscal-year-to-date earnings reached $7.33 per share on $1.2 billion of net income. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $8.40 to $8.50 , broadly in line with the $8.44 consensus, reducing concerns about a forecast reset. The company also implemented $355 million in annualized regulatory outcomes. Atmos Energy fiscal 2026 earnings release

Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of , broadly in line with the $8.44 consensus, reducing concerns about a forecast reset. The company also implemented $355 million in annualized regulatory outcomes. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share , or $4.00 annualized—14.9% above fiscal 2025—and the company’s 171st consecutive quarterly dividend. Atmos Energy dividend announcement

The board declared a quarterly dividend of , or $4.00 annualized—14.9% above fiscal 2025—and the company’s 171st consecutive quarterly dividend. Neutral Sentiment: Atmos Energy spent $3.1 billion on capital projects through the first nine months, with more than 85% directed toward safety and reliability. Full-year capital expenditure guidance is approximately $4.2 billion, while available liquidity was $4.6 billion and the company maintained a 60% equity capitalization target.

Atmos Energy spent $3.1 billion on capital projects through the first nine months, with more than 85% directed toward safety and reliability. Full-year capital expenditure guidance is approximately $4.2 billion, while available liquidity was $4.6 billion and the company maintained a 60% equity capitalization target. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional trading was mixed in the latest quarter, with 482 investors increasing positions and 439 reducing them. Reported congressional activity consisted of one sale and no purchases, but these signals are unlikely to materially affect the investment case.

Institutional trading was mixed in the latest quarter, with 482 investors increasing positions and 439 reducing them. Reported congressional activity consisted of one sale and no purchases, but these signals are unlikely to materially affect the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $879.1 million missed analysts’ $909.1 million estimate, creating a counterweight to the EPS beat. The revenue shortfall and ongoing capital-spending requirements may explain why the shares have not responded more strongly to the earnings report. Atmos Energy results summary

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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