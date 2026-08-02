70,914 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Purchased by First Nebraska Trust Co

First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,914 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $10,252,000. EOG Resources comprises about 0.9% of First Nebraska Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $5,651,172,000 after buying an additional 446,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,562,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $3,209,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,988,840 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,099,028,000 after acquiring an additional 371,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046,709 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,364,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,507,760 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $683,382,000 after purchasing an additional 122,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Williams Trading set a $177.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $148.54 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.EOG Resources's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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