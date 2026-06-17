71 West Capital Partners Buys Shares of 98,687 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

71 West Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,687 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $22,779,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of 71 West Capital Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services is expanding its AI and cloud ecosystem, including a new collaboration that brings Dun & Bradstreet’s Commercial Graph into Amazon Quick to improve AI-driven sales, marketing, and finance workflows.

Amazon Web Services is expanding its AI and cloud ecosystem, including a new collaboration that brings Dun & Bradstreet’s Commercial Graph into Amazon Quick to improve AI-driven sales, marketing, and finance workflows. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s long-term growth story is being reinforced by continued AI infrastructure spending, including a multi-billion-dollar data center expansion in Missouri and broader capex plans that signal confidence in AWS demand.

Amazon’s long-term growth story is being reinforced by continued AI infrastructure spending, including a multi-billion-dollar data center expansion in Missouri and broader capex plans that signal confidence in AWS demand. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Buy rating on Amazon, and other recent commentary highlights Wall Street’s bullish view with significant upside still implied for AMZN.

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Amazon, and other recent commentary highlights Wall Street’s bullish view with significant upside still implied for AMZN. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to point to Amazon’s strong fundamentals, including its recent earnings beat, solid revenue growth, and improving profitability, as reasons the stock can keep outperforming over time.

Analysts and investors continue to point to Amazon’s strong fundamentals, including its recent earnings beat, solid revenue growth, and improving profitability, as reasons the stock can keep outperforming over time. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is also getting attention from the space-investing theme, as some market commentary argues its Project Leo satellite network could become a long-term growth opportunity, though it is still early-stage and not a near-term earnings driver.

Amazon is also getting attention from the space-investing theme, as some market commentary argues its Project Leo satellite network could become a long-term growth opportunity, though it is still early-stage and not a near-term earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Reports say the FTC has drafted a complaint against Amazon over alleged misleading ad pricing and disclosures, which could lead to a lawsuit, settlement, or billions of dollars in civil penalties.

Reports say the FTC has drafted a complaint against Amazon over alleged misleading ad pricing and disclosures, which could lead to a lawsuit, settlement, or billions of dollars in civil penalties. Negative Sentiment: Some investor commentary also notes that Amazon has faced pressure from higher AI and infrastructure spending, which can weigh on near-term margins even if it supports longer-term growth.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.0%

Amazon.com stock opened at $246.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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