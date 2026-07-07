7,295 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie received a European Commission approval for TEPKINLY (epcoritamab) plus lenalidomide and rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The approval expands the drug’s reach in Europe and supports AbbVie’s oncology growth story. Article: AbbVie Announces TEPKINLY approval by the European Commission

AbbVie received a European Commission approval for to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The approval expands the drug’s reach in Europe and supports AbbVie’s oncology growth story. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on AbbVie to $265 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Article: AbbVie price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on AbbVie to and kept an rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie is also getting some investor focus ahead of its upcoming quarterly report, with analysts watching whether Skyrizi and Rinvoq can offset continued pressure from Humira declines. Article: Will Immunology Franchise Aid AbbVie's Upcoming Q2 Results?

AbbVie is also getting some investor focus ahead of its upcoming quarterly report, with analysts watching whether and can offset continued pressure from declines. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie cut its second-quarter 2026 EPS guidance to $3.57-$3.61, below the consensus estimate of $3.77, which could pressure shares. FY 2026 EPS guidance was also lowered to $13.91-$14.11 versus the Street’s $14.25 forecast.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.67.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $257.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,942. The stock has a market cap of $455.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.63 and a fifty-two week high of $261.64. The company's fifty day moving average is $221.27 and its 200 day moving average is $220.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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