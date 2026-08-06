7,315 Shares in Prologis, Inc. $PLD Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis agreed to acquire U.K. logistics-property owner SEGRO plc in a recommended transaction valued at up to approximately £14.3 billion ($19.2 billion) . SEGRO shareholders will generally receive 0.092 newly issued Prologis shares per SEGRO share, with a partial cash alternative. The deal would significantly expand Prologis’ European logistics platform and could provide longer-term growth and operating synergies. Reuters article on Prologis SEGRO transaction

Prologis agreed to acquire U.K. logistics-property owner in a recommended transaction valued at up to approximately . SEGRO shareholders will generally receive 0.092 newly issued Prologis shares per SEGRO share, with a partial cash alternative. The deal would significantly expand Prologis’ European logistics platform and could provide longer-term growth and operating synergies. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital upgraded Prologis to the equivalent of a Buy rating, adding a favorable analyst signal while the company pursues expansion and benefits from continued demand for logistics and data-center-related real estate. Seeking Alpha article on RBC Capital rating

RBC Capital upgraded Prologis to the equivalent of a rating, adding a favorable analyst signal while the company pursues expansion and benefits from continued demand for logistics and data-center-related real estate. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted strong demand for data-center capacity and the broader movement of goods through Prologis’ logistics network, supporting the long-term outlook for occupancy, rents and property development. Kalkine Media article on Prologis data-center demand

Recent coverage highlighted strong demand for data-center capacity and the broader movement of goods through Prologis’ logistics network, supporting the long-term outlook for occupancy, rents and property development. Negative Sentiment: To help fund the SEGRO acquisition, Prologis priced a public offering of 15 million common shares expected to generate approximately $2.1 billion before expenses. The issuance increases the share count and creates near-term dilution, which pressured the stock following the announcement even though it strengthens funding for the transaction. Prologis common stock offering announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Prologis from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Stock Up 1.3%

Prologis stock opened at $140.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.45. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Prologis's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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