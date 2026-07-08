7,362 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Purchased by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,362 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $656.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $712.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.01 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $755.18.

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About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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