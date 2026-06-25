7,409 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Bought by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,409 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 185,127 shares of company stock worth $25,874,325 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $275.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and KeyBanc both raised their price targets on Marvell, reflecting confidence in the company’s AI networking and data-center growth opportunity. Benzinga report

Bank of America and KeyBanc both raised their price targets on Marvell, reflecting confidence in the company’s AI networking and data-center growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to emphasize Marvell’s role in AI infrastructure, especially its networking and bandwidth solutions, which supports the stock’s recent rally. Insider Monkey article

Coverage continues to emphasize Marvell’s role in AI infrastructure, especially its networking and bandwidth solutions, which supports the stock’s recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that Marvell’s huge run-up in 2026 means the stock may already be pricing in much of the AI optimism, which could limit near-term upside if growth expectations cool. Yahoo Finance article

Several articles note that Marvell’s huge run-up in 2026 means the stock may already be pricing in much of the AI optimism, which could limit near-term upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares, a small insider sale that may slightly temper sentiment even though it does not change the broader bullish thesis. SEC filing

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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