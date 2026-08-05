7,474 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $130,638,000 after purchasing an additional 690,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,083,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,604.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 285,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 239.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $46,371,000 after purchasing an additional 272,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,445,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ICU Medical Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $149.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $176.27.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $525.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $978,363.60. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,596.80. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered ICU Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ICU Medical to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICUI

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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