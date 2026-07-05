7,488 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Acquired by Element Squared LLC

Element Squared LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,488 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Element Squared LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.19.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $356.18 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $368.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.88 and a 12-month high of $404.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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