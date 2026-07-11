75,000 Shares in Hecla Mining Company $HL Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620,647 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $319,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,949 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,524,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $284,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472,566 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $88,417,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $15,433,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 374.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,748 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $39,661,000 after buying an additional 2,586,464 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hecla Mining from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $36.50 to $26.75 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. 20,577,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,802,052. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.94. Hecla Mining Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $411.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.63 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm's revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hecla Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hecla Mining wasn't on the list.

While Hecla Mining currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here