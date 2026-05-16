7,501 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 31,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2,177.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $495.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of MU opened at $724.66 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $479.09 and its 200 day moving average is $370.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $818.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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