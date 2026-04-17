755,794 Shares in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 755,794 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $14,315,000. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.30% of Sabra Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 309.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 144,839 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 109,444 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 51.2% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 577,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 195,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 902,998 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares during the period. Finally, Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $201.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.97 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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