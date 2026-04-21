7,568 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Acquired by Ticino Wealth

Ticino Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 115,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $17,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,086,800. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 294,280 shares of company stock worth $42,302,950 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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