7,609 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Purchased by Meiji Yasuda America Inc

Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,609 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Intuit makes up 1.2% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Intuit by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $276.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's 50 day moving average is $366.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.27 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $633.00 price objective on Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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