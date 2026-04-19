7,625 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Bought by Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Evercore lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $208.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company's 50 day moving average price is $219.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.54 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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