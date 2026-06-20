7,774 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Purchased by DUTCH ASSET Corp

DUTCH ASSET Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,774 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Oracle makes up 1.2% of DUTCH ASSET Corp's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $188.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.39. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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