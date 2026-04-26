7,781 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. $WM Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,781 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,990,067 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,566,508,000 after purchasing an additional 553,605 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,668,221 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,250,613,000 after purchasing an additional 277,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,519 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $873,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,530,900 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $781,494,000 after purchasing an additional 236,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,262,148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $720,380,000 after purchasing an additional 364,512 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, COO John J. Morris sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $1,955,413.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,177,625.92. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $2,847,055.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,483.52. This trade represents a 66.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 98,042 shares of company stock valued at $23,039,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $229.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.40. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $248.13. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Waste Management's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Waste Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $254.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

See Also

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