7,830 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Acquired by Orographic Financial Advisors LLC

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 51,146 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,660,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,314,681,000 after buying an additional 8,941,351 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings estimates: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76 and its FY2027 estimate to $24.86 from $24.00. The revisions are above the current consensus estimate of $23.97 for the year. Erste Group raises JPMorgan earnings estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76 and its FY2027 estimate to $24.86 from $24.00. The revisions are above the current consensus estimate of $23.97 for the year. Positive Sentiment: Capital-return outlook remains attractive: JPMorgan plans a 10% dividend increase and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. These measures can enhance per-share earnings and make the stock more appealing to income-focused investors. JPMorgan capital position and shareholder returns

JPMorgan plans a 10% dividend increase and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. These measures can enhance per-share earnings and make the stock more appealing to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and sector rotation: JPMorgan’s recent quarter produced $6.14 in EPS and approximately $58 billion in revenue, beating expectations by wide margins. Financial stocks have since outperformed as investors moved toward relatively cheaper, defensive companies and banks benefited from investment-banking and AI-financing activity. JPMorgan second-quarter strength

JPMorgan’s recent quarter produced $6.14 in EPS and approximately $58 billion in revenue, beating expectations by wide margins. Financial stocks have since outperformed as investors moved toward relatively cheaper, defensive companies and banks benefited from investment-banking and AI-financing activity. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan Private Bank’s record 10 awards in Asia-Pacific reinforce the firm’s brand and wealth-management franchise, but the recognition is unlikely to materially affect near-term valuation. J.P. Morgan Private Bank awards

JPMorgan Private Bank’s record 10 awards in Asia-Pacific reinforce the firm’s brand and wealth-management franchise, but the recognition is unlikely to materially affect near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon’s warnings that markets may be underpricing economic and geopolitical risks could temper enthusiasm and increase volatility. Separately, JPMorgan economists moved their forecast for the next Federal Reserve rate hike to December, citing persistent inflation; higher rates may support interest income but could pressure economic growth and credit quality. Jamie Dimon market warning

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $350.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $939.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $359.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Argus increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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