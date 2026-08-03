78,327 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,327 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $9,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 54.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.35.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE A opened at $138.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.27. The firm's fifty day moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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