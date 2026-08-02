8,001 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,001 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Tyler Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Tyler Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tyler Technologies acquired CODY Systems, a public-safety software provider. The deal expands Tyler’s government technology portfolio and could create additional cross-selling and recurring-revenue opportunities. Tyler Technologies Acquires CODY Systems

Tyler Technologies acquired CODY Systems, a public-safety software provider. The deal expands Tyler’s government technology portfolio and could create additional cross-selling and recurring-revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: BTIG maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $400 from $420, and Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating while reducing its target to $491 from $543. Both targets still imply substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Benzinga analyst updates

BTIG maintained a rating while lowering its price target to $400 from $420, and Piper Sandler maintained an rating while reducing its target to $491 from $543. Both targets still imply substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share exceeded consensus, while revenue increased 8.2% year over year. Management also highlighted record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring-revenue growth, cloud momentum and healthy free cash flow. Tyler Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share exceeded consensus, while revenue increased 8.2% year over year. Management also highlighted record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring-revenue growth, cloud momentum and healthy free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook of $12.95–$13.20 in earnings per share rather than raising guidance, while targeting 85% maintenance conversion to cloud by 2030. Cloud-living pilots are expected in 2027, with referenceable clients in 2028, indicating potential benefits are still several years away. Tyler outlines cloud-living pilots

Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook of $12.95–$13.20 in earnings per share rather than raising guidance, while targeting 85% maintenance conversion to cloud by 2030. Cloud-living pilots are expected in 2027, with referenceable clients in 2028, indicating potential benefits are still several years away. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $645.1 million fell modestly short of estimates near $648 million. Investors appeared to view the earnings beat as insufficient for a premium-valued stock, particularly because management did not increase its full-year forecast. Tyler also announced a new $1.5 billion share-repurchase authorization, which supports the stock but may not offset near-term growth concerns. Why Tyler Technologies Stock Got Thrashed

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $543.00 to $491.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $456.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock opened at $310.33 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $304.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.71 and a 12-month high of $621.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 13.36%.The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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